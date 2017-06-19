Georgia women's college apologizes for Klan connections
A historic women's college in Georgia apologized Thursday for its past connections to racism and the Ku Klux Klan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Wed
|Red Crosse
|12
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Ex Tobacco Buyer
|7,592
|Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|Jun 18
|sam4short
|2
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC