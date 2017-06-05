Georgia Supreme Court reinstates $35 million verdict for man beaten outside Six Flags
The Supreme Court of Georgia has reinstated a $35 million jury award to the family of a man who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was beaten while waiting for a bus after visiting Six Flags Over Georgia in 2007.
