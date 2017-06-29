Georgia State Patrol cautions safe tr...

Georgia State Patrol cautions safe travel during July Fourth weekend

Douglas County Sentinel

The Georgia State Patrol is urging everyone to celebrate the Independence Day holiday responsibly. Col. Mark W. McDonough, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said state troopers will patrol during the holiday period in an effort to keep the number of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities as low as possible.

