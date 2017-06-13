Georgia prison guards killed by inmat...

Georgia prison guards killed by inmates; 1 suspect from Comer; manhunt on

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Police and sheriff's deputies in the Athens area have mobilized to assist in a search for two state prisoners whom authorities said killed two state prison guards early Tuesday in Putnam County. The suspects were identified as Ricky Alan Dubose, 24, of Roy Woods Road, Comer, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, who had a Macon address, but prison records show he is from Lewisburg, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... 17 hr Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Mon Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 9 Go Ossoff 7,590
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jun 5 tim bennett 129
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Jun 4 ThomasA is uber gay 22
What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09) May 27 Teddy 90
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC