Georgia prison guards killed by inmates; 1 suspect from Comer; manhunt on
Police and sheriff's deputies in the Athens area have mobilized to assist in a search for two state prisoners whom authorities said killed two state prison guards early Tuesday in Putnam County. The suspects were identified as Ricky Alan Dubose, 24, of Roy Woods Road, Comer, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, who had a Macon address, but prison records show he is from Lewisburg, Tenn.
