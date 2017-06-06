Georgia Ports sets container record for May
The Georgia Ports Authority announced Tuesday that it handled more than 350,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, last month, setting another record for containers handled in a single month. The number is nearly 12 percent higher than the same month in 2016, when the port moved 313,485 containers.
