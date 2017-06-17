Georgia pastor used tithes to buy lin...

Georgia pastor used tithes to buy lingerie, other items

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Calhoun Times

A Savannah pastor has been sentenced to 28 months in prison and ordered to pay his former church more than $178,000 after authorities say he stole tithes and church donations and put it in his personal account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calhoun Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... 12 min Red Crosse 7
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Tue Go Ossoff 7,591
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... Mon Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Jun 18 sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,757 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC