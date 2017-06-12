Georgia Man Dies in Skydiving Accident
Monroe police Chief Keith Glass tells local media that the accident that killed 49-year-old Joseph Bennett happened just before 2:40 p.m. Saturday at Monroe-Walton County Airport. Fellow skydivers gave Bennett first aid until emergency responders arrived.
