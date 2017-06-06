Georgia Lawmaker Panel to Study Distracted Driving
A panel of Georgia lawmakers plans to study the effect of drivers who are distracted by cell phones and other technology. House Speaker David Ralston appointed 7 Republicans and 3 Democrats to a study committee on the issue last week.
