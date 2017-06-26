Georgia is not turning blue anytime soon
When Bill Clinton won the state of Georgia 25 years ago, it began a conversation that continues today, wrestling with the question of whether or not the state will go blue as we've seen with Virginia. Virginia, once a steady state for Republicans went to Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 as well as for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
