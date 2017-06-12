Georgia House Race Isn't Really a Bellwether for the GOPby Alexandra...

Detailed records of campaign-spending numbers go back only to the early '90s, but as of last week, Georgia's race had outstripped its closest rival, the 2012 House race in Florida's 18th district, by over $10 million. Despite the plethora of cash that has flooded the district - and in turn been pumped out by the campaigns over the airwaves of northern Atlanta's Fulton, Cobb, and DeKalb counties - there's still little certainty about which way the race will break next Tuesday.

