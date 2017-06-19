Georgia high court rejects challenge to 20-week abortion ban

Georgia's highest court on Monday rejected a challenge to a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks, saying the courts are barred from considering lawsuits against the state without the state's consent. The 2012 law bans doctors from performing abortions five months after an egg is fertilized, except when a fetus has a defect so severe it is unlikely to live.

