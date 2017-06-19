Georgia high court rejects challenge ...

Georgia high court rejects challenge to 20-week abortion ban

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Georgia's highest court on Monday rejected a challenge to a state law banning most abortions after 20 weeks, saying the courts are barred from considering lawsuits against the state without the state's consent. The 2012 law bans doctors from performing abortions five months after an egg is fertilized, except when a fetus has a defect so severe it is unlikely to live.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... 18 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Sun sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 9 Go Ossoff 7,590
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC