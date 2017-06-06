Georgia gold rush exhibit opens at UGA
Gold nuggets, historic maps, photographs, postcards and other artifacts help tell the story of Georgia's antebellum gold rush - which preceded the frenzy in California by two decades - in an exhibit at the University of Georgia Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library. The exhibit features a rare complete set of Dahlonega Mint coins and illustrates how this early development of Southern industrialization, while profitable, was also destructive as it remade local economies, societies and environments.
