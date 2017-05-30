Georgia Enacts New Laws Relating to Paid Sick Leave and Pay for Schedule Changes

The Situation : A pair of employment-related laws - one employee-friendly, the other more sympathetic to the interests of employers - were recently signed into law by Georgia Governor Nathan Deal. The Results : Act 203 requires that employees granted paid sick leave be permitted to use up to five days to care for immediate family members, while Act 221 prevents local laws mandating that employers compensate employees affected by "on call" scheduling policies.

