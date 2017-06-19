Georgia Enacts New Family Care Act Th...

Georgia Enacts New Family Care Act That Broadens Permissible Uses Of Paid Sick Leave

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Although Georgia still lags behind states that mandate paid sick leave, certain Georgia employees will now be able to use some of some of their paid sick leave to care for a qualifying family member without fear of reprisal. Under Georgia's new Family Care Act, which was signed into law on May 8, 2017 and goes into effect on July 1, 2017, employers with 25 or more employees that provide paid sick leave must allow employees who work at least 30 hours per week to use up to five days of their paid sick leave per calendar year to care for an immediate family member.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... 31 min Bryan Fischer s H... 1
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Wed Red Crosse 12
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 21 Ex Tobacco Buyer 7,592
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Jun 18 sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,110 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC