Georgia Doctor Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Trucker Safety Exams
Court records show 72-year-old Dr. Anthony Lefteris pleaded guilty last week to counts of falsifying documents and entering false information into U.S. Department of Transportation records. U.S. Attorney John Horn says Lefteris was charged with examining commercial drivers to make sure they were fit to drive safely, but he didn't do the examinations and falsified the test results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC