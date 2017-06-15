Georgia Doctor Pleads Guilty to Falsi...

Georgia Doctor Pleads Guilty to Falsifying Trucker Safety Exams

Court records show 72-year-old Dr. Anthony Lefteris pleaded guilty last week to counts of falsifying documents and entering false information into U.S. Department of Transportation records. U.S. Attorney John Horn says Lefteris was charged with examining commercial drivers to make sure they were fit to drive safely, but he didn't do the examinations and falsified the test results.

