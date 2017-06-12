Georgia congressman calls shooting 'senseless act of evil'
Emergency personnel respond after reports of shots fired Wednesday June 14, 2017 in Alexandria, Va.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catoosa County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC