Georgia campaign ad draws backlash over use of footage of Steve Scalise following shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip, speaks during a visit by Vice President elect Mike Pence to New Orleans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate John N. Kennedy at a rally at New Orleans Lakefront Airport Saturday Dec. 3, 2016. A political attack ad in Georgia's high-profile Congressional race is drawing backlash from Democrats and Republicans for using footage of a severely wounded U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise following last week's shooting.

