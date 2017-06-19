Georgia campaign ad draws backlash ov...

Georgia campaign ad draws backlash over use of footage of Steve Scalise following shooting

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Rep. Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip, speaks during a visit by Vice President elect Mike Pence to New Orleans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate John N. Kennedy at a rally at New Orleans Lakefront Airport Saturday Dec. 3, 2016. A political attack ad in Georgia's high-profile Congressional race is drawing backlash from Democrats and Republicans for using footage of a severely wounded U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise following last week's shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... 18 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Sun sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 9 Go Ossoff 7,590
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,886,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC