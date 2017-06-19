Georgia campaign ad draws backlash over use of footage of Steve Scalise following shooting
Rep. Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip, speaks during a visit by Vice President elect Mike Pence to New Orleans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate John N. Kennedy at a rally at New Orleans Lakefront Airport Saturday Dec. 3, 2016. A political attack ad in Georgia's high-profile Congressional race is drawing backlash from Democrats and Republicans for using footage of a severely wounded U.S. Majority Whip Steve Scalise following last week's shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa...
|18 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|Sun
|sam4short
|2
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC