Florida Georgia Line helps Backstreet Boys score their first #1 on the country chart

"Finding out that 'God, Your Mama, and Me' went #1 is surreal," FGL's Tyler Hubbard says. "[It's] really cool to be a part of Backstreet Boys' first country #1!" "If you told me growing up that I would share a #1 song with BSB, I would have told you to get outta here!" his musical partner Brian Kelley adds.

