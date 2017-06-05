Five Georgias: South Georgia

Five Georgias: South Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

There was a time in the not too distant past that south Georgia ruled state politics. Given that the state was divided into "Atlanta" and "Other Georgia" and Atlanta was easily outnumbered by the others, being from rural Georgia was an asset if an aspiring young politician wanted a statewide leadership role.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 3 min CodeTalker 73
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Mon tim bennett 129
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Jun 4 ThomasA is uber gay 22
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) May 30 Alexis P 399
What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09) May 27 Teddy 90
Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal May 24 Guy from Latonia 2
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,575 • Total comments across all topics: 281,576,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC