Federal review debunks Georgia election hack accusation
Allegations that the federal government tried to hack Georgia's election systems were unfounded, according to a letter the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general sent Monday to Congress. The conclusion comes more than six months after Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp accused the department of attempting to "breach our firewall" a week after the November presidential election.
