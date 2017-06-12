Family: Alexandria shooting victim to...

Family: Alexandria shooting victim to make 'full recovery'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Alexandria shooting victim Matt Mika is showing "positive results" after undergoing additional surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, his family said in a statement Saturday. "While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt's side expect a full recovery," the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... 1 hr sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Fri Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 9 Go Ossoff 7,590
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jun 5 tim bennett 129
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,840,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC