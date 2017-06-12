Family: Alexandria shooting victim to make 'full recovery'
Alexandria shooting victim Matt Mika is showing "positive results" after undergoing additional surgery and is expected to make a full recovery, his family said in a statement Saturday. "While we know there will be difficult and challenging days ahead for Matt and our family, the physicians and specialists at Matt's side expect a full recovery," the statement said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|1 hr
|sam4short
|2
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Fri
|Observer
|1
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC