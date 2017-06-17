Escaped inmates extradited back to Ge...

Escaped inmates extradited back to Georgia due in court Wednesday

14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County are expected to appear in court Wednesday after being extradited back to Georgia from Tennessee. Ricky DuBose and Donnie Rowe will have their first appearance hearing in the Putnam County courthouse at 8:30 a.m. They're both charged with murder in the deaths of officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica.

Chicago, IL

