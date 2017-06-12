Escaped Georgia prison inmates recapt...

Escaped Georgia prison inmates recaptured in Tennessee

Read more: WRAL.com

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose were apprehended in the rural community of Christiana, Tennessee, ending a multi-state manhunt that began Tuesday morning. "True bravery is what's caused us to stand before you tonight to talk about a successful capture instead of a tragic incident," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn said at a news conference.

