Driver of Alabama church bus charged in Georgia fatal crash
The driver of a church bus from Alabama carrying dozens of high school students and adults that crashed in Georgia killing one person and injuring several others has been charged. Fulton County Police told The Associated Press Thursday that the driver has been charged with homicide by vehicle and failure to maintain lane in the June 8 crash that killed 17-year-old Sarah Harmening.
