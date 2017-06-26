Dog buried alive in Georgia, $5,000 r...

Dog buried alive in Georgia, $5,000 reward offered for info

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cedartown Standard Plus

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has offered a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction following the death of a dog hours after being buried up to her nose. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the $5,000 reward is offered after Eric Purdue rescued the Chow Chow mix in Tucker on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cedartown Standard Plus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr not an idiot 159
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) 11 hr fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Fri Go Ossoff 7,590
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jun 5 tim bennett 129
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Jun 4 ThomasA is uber gay 22
What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09) May 27 Teddy 90
Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal May 24 Guy from Latonia 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,821 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC