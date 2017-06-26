Dog buried alive in Georgia, $5,000 reward offered for info
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has offered a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction following the death of a dog hours after being buried up to her nose. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the $5,000 reward is offered after Eric Purdue rescued the Chow Chow mix in Tucker on Tuesday night.
