Democratic Hopes Are Sky High in Trum...

Democratic Hopes Are Sky High in Trump-Testing Georgia Special Election Runoff

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

The $50 million fight to fill Tom Price's congressional set is now the most expensive House race in American history-and Republicans can blame Trump if Jon Ossoff wins on Tuesday. SANDY SPRINGS, Georgia-Take the New Hampshire presidential primary, move it next to a Waffle House, douse it in cash and the sweltering June heat of Georgia , and you'll get the special election runoff in the state's 6th Congressional District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) 6 hr Go Ossoff 7,591
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... Mon Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Sun sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,915 • Total comments across all topics: 281,899,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC