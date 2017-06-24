Democratic disappointment: 4 more lessons from this year's special elections
Supporter Jan Yanes, center, cries as Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff concedes to Republican Karen Handel at his election night party in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Supporter Jan Yanes, center, cries as Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff concedes to Republican Karen Handel at his election night party in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democracy with no choices: Many candidates run ...
|18 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|Sat
|Trump forever
|3
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|Sat
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|1
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Jun 21
|Red Crosse
|12
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 21
|Ex Tobacco Buyer
|7,592
|Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
