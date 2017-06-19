Deals launch Georgia Center for Early...

Deals launch Georgia Center for Early Language and Literacy

15 hrs ago Read more: The Heard Citizen

Gov. Nathan Deal and First Lady Sandra Deal this week attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Georgia Center for Early Language and Literacy at Georgia College. The Center's mission to improve Georgia's literacy rate is founded in research-based practices for children from birth to age eight, providing support to educators in K-3 classrooms, child care centers and preschools through professional learning and training.

