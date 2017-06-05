Dark money is fueling Karen Handel's campaign for Congress
In September 2008a S-a Sa time before the Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling would open the flood gates for dark money to pour into politicsa S-a Sa little-known, conservative state senator in Georgia made a play to help Republicans in his state win elections. Then-Sen. John Wiles knew that if he could lift Georgia's law that banned outside groups from purchasing anonymous mailers, he could transform the way his party conducts campaigns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|3 min
|CodeTalker
|73
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Mon
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC