Crime 49 mins ago 11:01 a.m.TIMELINE | Manhunt for escaped Georgia inmates
Here is a timeline, with the most recent items first, of the manhunt for two Georgia Department of Corrections inmates who allegedly murdered two prison transport guards and then escaped. 8 p.m. -- Gov. Nathan Deal tweeted that the inmates were captured following a car chase in Tenn.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|23 hr
|Observer
|1
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
