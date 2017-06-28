'Covfefe' Among List Of Banned License Plates In Georgia
President Donald Trump's accidental "covfefe" tweet in May quickly became an internet sensation, and now, Georgia has banned the word from all license plates. The tweet sparked a series of events, from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer being asked to explain the meaning, to Rep. Mike Quigley introducing the "COVFEFE Act" in attempt to archive presidential tweets.
