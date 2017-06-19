Could Jon Ossoff's Secret Weapon In T...

Could Jon Ossoff's Secret Weapon In Tight Georgia Race Be Jewish Women - And Daughters?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Forward

Clad in knee-length, loose fitting shorts, wicking T-shirts, baseball caps and sensible shoes, they cluster and clutch water bottles and exchange war stories awaiting the candidate's arrival. Some bring their daughters - almost always their daughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) 2 hr Go Ossoff 7,591
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... Mon Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Sun sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,566 • Total comments across all topics: 281,895,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC