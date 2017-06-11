Conservative chief whip Gavin Williamson is in Belfast for talks with DUP

The DUP is the largest political party in the devolved Northern Ireland assembly and returning 10 MPs in Thursday's vote is the group's best-ever Westminster performance, making it the fifth-largest party in the House of Commons. May said that her government would lead the country through upcoming Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and that she will work to keep the country safe following the recent attacks in London and Manchester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.