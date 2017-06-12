Commissioner: Slain officer was a her...

Commissioner: Slain officer was a hero who protected others

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Georgia corrections officers hold hands while praying during funeral services for corrections officer Sgt. Curtis Billue, Saturday, June 17, 2017 in McIntyre, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... 4 hr sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Fri Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 9 Go Ossoff 7,590
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jun 5 tim bennett 129
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC