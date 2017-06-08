CMT Music Awards: Kelsey Ballerini, Hillary Scott among best-dressed
CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Scott among best-dressed The red carpet was high on style and surprisingly low on sequins and cowboy boots. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sXzs5x It's hard to avoid sequins and cowboy boots at country music awards shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|1 min
|Julia
|141
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC