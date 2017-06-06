Citing struggles for minority female candidates, groups vow to go all out for Georgiaa s Abrams

Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams greets a guest after announcing her entry into the state's 2018 gubernatorial race in Albany, Ga., on June 3. Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams sparked excitement among many progressives around the country with her announcement over the weekend that she is running for governor. If Abrams, the Democratic leader of the Georgia House, wins the primary and general elections next year, she would become the first African American woman to be elected governor in U.S. history.

