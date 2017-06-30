Changes in Georgia's Law on Director ...

Changes in Georgia's Law on Director Duties

On July 1, 2017, significant amendments to the director and officer liability provisions of Georgia's Financial Institution Code and Business Corporation Code will take effect. These amendments, adopted as House Bill 192 during the 2017 General Assembly session and signed into law by Governor Deal in May, enhance the protections available to directors and officers of Georgia banks when they are sued for violating their duty of care to the bank.

