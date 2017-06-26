Carvana Has Georgia on Its Mind, Launching Presence in Macon and Augusta
Carvana, a leading eCommerce platform for buying used cars, launched in Atlanta in 2013, delivering customers a new way to buy a car. By visiting Carvana.com , customers can search 7,300+ vehicles, finance, purchase and trade in a car, all online, in as little as 10 minutes - frustrating, stressful Saturdays at the dealership are now a thing of the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|140
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC