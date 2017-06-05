BYU's Collinsworth finishes 4th in NCAA 800M final, Utah's Murphy 5th in steeplechase
Shea Martinez-Collinsworth's final meet of her collegiate track career wrapped up with her third-straight All-American honor. The former Davis High star ran the 800-meter final in 2 minutes, 02.30 seconds, - just .12 of a second off a career-best - to finish fourth on the final day of the NCAA women's track and field championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
