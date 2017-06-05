Byron York: In Georgia trench warfare...

Byron York: In Georgia trench warfare, Dems want to 'stick it to Trump'

The special election to replace Republican Tom Price in Georgia's Atlanta-area 6th Congressional District has become a contemporary politics version of World War I, with both sides dug into fixed positions, both pouring people and money into the effort -- it will be by far the most expensive House race in history -- and no one holding much hope the results will settle anything. Insiders now estimate that by June 20, election day, the campaigns and groups supporting Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff will have spent about $40 million here -- nearly doubling the previous record for the most costly House race.

