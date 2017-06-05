Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend i...

Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend in court on domestic assault charge

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Nick Gordon and Bobbi Kristina Brown arrive at the Sparkle premiere Aug. 16, 2012 in Hollywood, Calif. The man who last year was ordered to pay $36 million US for the wrongful death of Whitney Houston's daughter appeared in a Florida court on Sunday for a bail hearing after his arrest on charges of punching his current girlfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 4 hr Mirrored 182
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Fri fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 9 Go Ossoff 7,590
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jun 5 tim bennett 129
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Jun 4 ThomasA is uber gay 22
What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09) May 27 Teddy 90
Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal May 24 Guy from Latonia 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC