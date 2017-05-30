Belgian charged with leadership role in 2015 Paris attacks
Belgian prosecutors say a suspect in the attacks in Paris in 2015 has been charged with being a leader of the extremist cell that killed 130 people. The 30-year-old Belgian national, Yassine Atar, has been charged with "terrorist assassinations" and of being "a leader in the activities of a terrorist group."
