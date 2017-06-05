Authorities capture escaped Atlanta inmate
TV reports Dennis Carlyle was caught Sunday after escaping from the Atlanta Transitional Center the day before. Officials say the facility is not secure and serves as a residence for inmates to transition back to the workplace and sobriety.
