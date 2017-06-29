Analysis: Even sweeping suburbs not enough for Dems to win the...

House minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacts as US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives on February 28th 2017 in Washington, DC. less House minority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacts as US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives on February 28th 2017 in ... more Melissa Painter walks with her one year-old daughter Elle to vote in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election at a polling site in Sandy Springs, Ga., Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.