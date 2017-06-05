Alleged NSA leaker met with Purdue staff months before arrest The...
The federal contractor from Georgia, who was charged Monday with leaking top-secret government information to the press, met with members of U.S. Sen. David Perdue's staff earlier this year, the Republican's office confirmed. Reality Leigh Winner,a 25-year-old contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Augusta, posted a selfie with her eyebrows raised outside of the first-term senator's Atlanta office to Facebook on Feb. 14. "A great American once told us to go out and have conversations with one another," Winner wrote in the post, in which she also wrote she was "feeling optimistic."
