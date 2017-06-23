Alexandria shooting victim out of ICU, a in good conditiona

Alexandria shooting victim Matt Mika is now in good condition and out of the intensive care unit after being shot several times last week, according to a spokesperson for George Washington University Hospital. Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and former congressional aide, was shot when a lone gunman opened fire on the Republican congressional baseball team's practice on June 14. Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional aide Zach Barth and US Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner were also shot in the early morning ambush, and Capitol Police officer David Bailey and Texas Rep. Roger Williams were injured.

