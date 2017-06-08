A Georgian for FBI chief: Good choice by Trump
Georgians should salute and support President Donald Trump's nomination of former Atlanta lawyer Chris Wray to lead the FBI and return the agency to its former prominence. More importantly, he's a man of principle and someone who is known for standing up for what he believes is right, something that Washington needs now, more than ever.
