5 Things to watch in Georgia's high-stakes House special election

Democrats have been desperate to deal President Donald Trump a real setback at the ballot box for months -- and all their hopes are riding on Tuesday's House election in Georgia. A win by Democrat Jon Ossoff will give his party a crucial proof point that Trump's unpopularity is damaging Republicans up and down the ballot -- and make it much harder GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill to tie their own political fortunes to Trump on health care, tax reform and more.

