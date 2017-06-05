4 dead, several hospitalized after mass drug overdose in Central Georgia
BIBB COUNTY, GA - Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing. Four people are dead and at least a dozen people were hospitalized over a 48 hour period after taking counterfeit pills, thinking they were the street drug "percocet".
