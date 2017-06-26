2 GOP lawmakers take seats after special election wins
The Republican winner of the most expensive House race ever took her seat representing Atlanta's outskirts Monday evening, along with a South Carolina Republican who claimed a narrower-than-expected victory to retain a strongly Republican seat. The dual swearing-in ceremony returned Republicans to full strength in the chamber at 241 seats after the party won four special elections to replace GOP lawmakers who left the House to join President Donald Trump's Cabinet.
